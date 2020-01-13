Demon Slayer Star Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at Zenitsu’s Debut

Demon Slayer became the hit of 2019 for anime fans everywhere. The series thrived in print under Weekly Shonen Jump, so readers were eager to check out Tanjiro on the small screen. Of course, they quickly fell in love with other characters, but Zenitsu has earned a fanbase all his own. Now, the English actor for the hero is giving fans a sneak-peek at his work, and audiences admit the look has them all the more interested in dubbed anime.

Over on Twitter, Aleks Le posted a video for fans which gives them a behind-the-scenes look at Demon Slayer. The clip shows Le in the recording booth filming on episode 11, and I think we can all agree the line he delivers is pretty much perfect.

“Here’s a tiny behind the scenes from Ep 11 of the #DemonSlayer dub! This was my first full episode as Zenitsu, so we spent tons of time finding his voice. Some of the screams were not as powerful as I wanted, but I’ve improved since,” the voice actor wrote.

As you can see above, the clip shows Le with headphones on as Zenitsu enters a room. The poor hero sees Inosuke in a closet, and Zenitsu cannot help but cry out, “It’s a monster!” Le managed to get out an impressive cry in this one take, and fans were quick to praise the dub actor for his skills. In fact, many said this behind-the-scenes look convinced them to check out the dub in the first place, and we have to second that. After all, the dub is one of the best out there, and it gives returning fans a chance to check out Demon Slayer once more.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba debuted in February 2016. You can read its synopsis here: “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night … Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion .. Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”