Demon Slayer Cosplay Celebrates The Demonic Douma

The third season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation is in full swing. Following the traumatic events of both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, Tanjiro is licking his wounds and finds himself doing some unexpected training in the Swordsmith Village. Of course, some major threats are lying in wait for Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps, as one cosplayer has brought to life one of Muzan's most powerful lieutenants, Douma, to life as the anime from Ufotable marches on.

Douma, unlike several of the other high-ranking generals that are a part of Mouzan's demonic army, made his debut in the second season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation. While Demon Slayer Season 3 has given him some screen time, it has yet to be seen whether he will continue to play a role in the future of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Regardless of which demonic overlords Tanjiro and the Hashira fight in this current season, it's clear that the battles ahead will be some of the most brutal. As the Upper Moons proved that they have no worry when it comes to tearing each other apart to pass the time, the Demon Slayer Corps is going to have to think on its feet in attempting to defeat the supernatural threats.

Douma Slayer Corps

Douma is one of the more light-hearted demons that are a part of Muzan's army, not scared to crack a joke or show some serious humility in the face of his comrades. At present, we have yet to see the full range of his demonic abilities but based on what we've seen from the likes of Gyutaro, Daki, and Akaza, Tanjiro and company will have quite the battle on their hands when they face down this Moon. Douma also has quite the fashion sense, as this anime cosplayer demonstrates.

Despite Tanjiro healing from his brutal fight with Gyutaro during the Entertainment District Arc, the young demon slayer has been doing some serious training thanks to the latest anime episode. Thanks to meeting a young wordsmith who owns a brutal training dummy, the shonen protagonist was able to gain a power boost by spending day and night dodging deadly attacks. It has yet to be seen if Tanjiro will be able to fight against Douma, though it might just take place in the future of the anime adaptation.