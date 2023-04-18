Demon Slayer Season 3 Reveals Tanjiro's Biggest Declaration Yet

Demon Slayer Season 3 is now off to the races as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has revealed Tanjiro Kamado's biggest declaration yet! Tanjiro's currently in a transitional phase as he's still trying to recover from everything that happened during the Entertainment District arc in Demon Slayer Season 2. But as he continues to explore the titular village, he has since been inspired to try and also get much stronger before coming across his next major threat in the episodes to come.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has seen Tanjiro inspired to kick off a whole new phase of training as he begins to tap into a new kind of ability, and it's clear that he's also inspiring his new ally, Kotetsu. When Kotetsu's broken up over the fact that the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, will ruin something that's very important to him and wonders whether or not he'll be able to fix it, Tanjiro inspires him by declaring the fact that while he might die before saving his sister Nezuko or defeating Muzan, someone will be able to do it someday.

"Someone will always carry your will"



Oh wow they delivered such a goated message. Gotta always love tanjiro. This dude always spitting. #DemonSlayerSeason3 pic.twitter.com/O0BsctTted — WREN 🔩 | CW: Bleach (@Bleedforlives) April 16, 2023

Demon Slayer: What Is Tanjiro's Goal for Season 3?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 sees Kotetsu heartbroken over the fact that he felt so helpless against Muichiro's Hashira influence, and Tanjiro goes to comfort him and tell Kotetsu that he'll be able to fix his mechanical doll someday. Kotetsu is worried that he would not be able to do it, but Tanjiro then gives him a declaration that's a harsh reality check more than anything. Regardless of what happens from then on, don't give up the hope on that one day the skills to fix the doll will be available.

Declaring that even it might be beyond the both of them, someday their kids or grandkids will be able to accomplish their goals. He wants to defeat Muzan, and wants to save Nezuko, but Tanjiro is realistic in that he might die before accomplishing those goals. Regardless, he's got the unwavering faith that someone will be able to do that someday. Everyone has been trying to defeat the demonic threat, and all of their efforts have led to the current point. It's a flow that Tanjiro is confident will one day will lead to their victory.

