Demon Slayer Drops One of Its Gnarliest Insults Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now powering through Season 3 of its anime run as part of the new wave of anime releases we're getting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has dropped one of its gnarliest insults yet with the newest episode! Demon Slayer Season 3 has thrown Tanjiro Kamado into a new kind of destination as he has gone to the titular village where they craft the Demon Slaying Corps' katanas. It's here that Tanjiro was reunited with two members of the Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji and Muichiro Tokito.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has shown just how differently Mitsuri and Muichiro approach their roles as Hashira, and while Mitsuri was kind to him, Muichiro would not give Tanjiro the time of the day. His first interaction with Muichiro also brought in a kid from the village, Kotetsu, into the main events of the Demon Slayer anime, and Muichiro made Kotetsu so angry that it inspired all kinds of brutal insults that fans have never seen used in the anime before.

THIS SCENE IS SO FUNNY TO ME, EVEN THO HE IS A 10Y/O BOY

HE TRAINS TANJIRO STRICTLY AND WANTS TANJIRO TO TELL TOKITO TO "KILL YOURSELF" IT'S FUNNY I ENJOYED THIS SCENE😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EuzK4geS7F — RINO⋆KNY S3! (@lovnezuko) April 16, 2023

Demon Slayer Season 3: How Do Tanjiro and Kotetsu Feel About Muichiro?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 picks up shortly after Tanjiro came across Muichiro in the forest, and it's revealed that the Mist Hashira was actually in the midst of an argument with Kotetsu about using a special mechanical doll. Muichiro then reveals how he feels about Tanjiro and Kotetsu, and says that they should really stay out of his way as they are far too weak to do anything other than waste his time. It's here that Kotetsu is angered so much that he now starts training with Tanjiro out of spite.

It's here that Kotetsu vows to make Tanjiro strong enough to stand up to Muichiro and deliver all of the brutal insults that he wants to say to the Hashira. It ranges from small to major things such as telling Muichiro to end his own life, and that's clearly not something Tanjiro was okay with. Still, the two have starting training together as regardless of how it began, Tanjiro still desires to make himself stronger in order to catch up as much as he can to the Hashira.

