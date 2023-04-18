Demon Slayer Season 3 Sets Up Tanjiro vs Muichiro at Last

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in action, and season three is on a roll. After rolling out its big premiere, all eyes are on Tanjiro at last. After all, the hero has made his way to the Swordsmith Village, and Demon Slayer's most recent episode explored a new rivalry brewing for Tanjiro. And of course, it is with another Hashira.

After all, Muichiro has graced the fandom with his presence. The Mist Hashira made it clear he has little interest in Tanjiro, but thanks to his cruel dismissal of a young swordsmith, Demon Slayer's lead is not about to let Muichiro slide.

the extremely friendly encounter between muichiro and tanjiro pic.twitter.com/6gwzDcgQWr — lau ☆ (@yorzloid) April 16, 2023

As you can see above, the rivalry between Tanjiro and Muichio is going to be a gnarly one. The pair butted heads from the start as Tanjiro stumbled upon Muichiro and a young boy in the Swordsmith Village. Fans watched as the Mist Hashira belated the kid for wanting to fight, and when Tanjiro stood up for the boy, he was quickly dismissed. Muichiro landed some powerful blows on Tanjiro before the pair parted, so it is safe to say they did not get off to a great start.

It is important to remember this is also not the first time Tanjiro and Muichiro have been in the same place. If you will remember in season one, our hero came face to face with all the Hashira after being summoned by the Demon Slayer Corps leader. It was there the group learned about Nezuko, and while Muichiro did not attack Tanjiro like the others, he was not impressed by the boy. It seems Muichiro has forgotten all about that encounter by now. So as you can imagine, Nezuko is about to cause the two swordsmen grief.

Of course, their newfound feud is hardly surprising at this point. There have been a few Hashira that Tanjiro has vibes with from the outset. He had to prove himself to Giyu as well as Shinobu. In fact, the entire Hashira organization dismissed Tanjiro after learning about Nezuko, but we have seen him turn their opinions around. Rengoku and Tengen fell for the boy's determined spirit after getting to know Tanjiro. Now, Muichiro is about to learn what Tanjiro is all about, and we're pretty confident the former charcoal seller is going to soften up the Mist Hashira.

What do you think about Muichiro and Tanjiro so far? Is Demon Slayer season 3 off to a good start?