Demon Slayer Cosplay Resurrects Gyutaro

Demon Slayer’s second season was definitely its most brutal, with Tanjiro and his friends losing limbs and nearly their lives while struggling against the demonic siblings of Gyutaro and Daki. Though the brother and sister team that shared one body most likely won’t be making a comeback based on how the Entertainment District Arc ended, that isn’t stopping Cosplayers from resurrecting the older sibling of the pair with a look at that is able to capture the menace of one of the top-tier demons.

Like so many other demons that have come across Tanjiro’s path, Gyutaro had a tragic origin before he was transformed into a flesh-eating creature of the night under the sway of the demon lord Muzan. Originally trying to survive in the harsh streets of the Entertainment District, Gyutaro found himself trying to protect his little sister Daki, whose employment in a brothel eventually resulted in her being burned alive thanks to a bloody encounter. With one of the top demons under Muzan’s employ coming across the two siblings, Gyutaro and Daki were given a second chance at life as the siblings shared a body as the strongest demons in the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Kappy_W recreated the scary look of Gyutaro from Demon Slayer’s second season, even going so far as to recreate the creepy weapons that the top-tier demon would pull from his own body while also having complete control of his blood that nearly caused the death of Tanjiro, the Sound Hashira, and their friends:

While the second season has already come to an end, the studio responsible for the anime adaptation, Ufotable, wasted little time in confirming that a third season was in the works which would adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc from the manga. Though Demon Slayer Mugen Train has become the biggest anime movie of all time as of this date, Ufotable hasn’t announced a new movie on the way for the Shonen series though there are some big battles coming up that would definitely translate to the big screen.

Who has been your favorite demon introduced over the course of the popular Shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.