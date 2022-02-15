Demon Slayer Season 2 Finally Dives Into Gyutaro and Daki’s Origins

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprisingly dove into Daki and Gyutaro’s actual origin story with the final episode of the second season! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series wrapped up with the newest episode of the anime, and it was confirmed that the major battle against the Upper Six demonic siblings had indeed come to an end despite that deadly looking cliffhanger from the penultimate episode. But as fans saw with the first season, it was soon revealed that these two had a lot more going on under the hood than the Demon Slayers themselves might have expected.

As Tanjiro Kamado and the others continue to face off against the demons, it’s looking more and more that some of them came to their current circumstance due to harsh conditions in their real life. This was especially true for Gyutaro and Daki, who had been born as desperately broke and alone pair of siblings living in the harshest parts of the Yoshiwara District. Through some tragic means, the two of them are thus brought to the point of near death before being offered the chance to become powerful demons seeking revenge.

The final episode of Demon Slayer’s second season saw Daki and Gyutaro revert back to their core sibling relationship as the two of them were near death. In their passing, Gyutaro then reflects on their life as humans before all of this began. It’s revealed that due to how poor they were, Gyutaro was relentlessly bullied and called ugly. Although his younger sister had a better chance at a good life due to her beauty, her brother was the only one around who was left to take care of her and thus inadvertently taught her all of his violent ways.

This ends up resulting in his sister, who was named “Ume,” ends up cutting the eye of a prominent samurai and thus is cornered and burned alive. Gyutaro finds her moments later and is thus caught in an attempted killing in the process. It’s then the two are offered the chance to become demons, but it’s also clear through their backstory that Gyutaro and Daki truly loved each other just as much as they said over the course of the series.

Just like Tanjiro had pointed out before, he and Nezuko could have easily been caught in this same situation and thus he can only wish the two of them a peaceful passing as they move on to next life. But what did you think of this look into Daki and Gyutaro’s backstory? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!