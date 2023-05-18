Demon Slayer Cosplay Slithers With The Serpent Hashira

Demon Slayer has been taking the opportunity, since the final arc of the first season, to introduce and flesh out the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps, aka the Hashira. While we've seen the likes of the Flame, Sound, Love, and Mist Hashiras in action so far in the anime adaptation, there are still a handful of Demon Slayer Corps elite that have yet to show off their stuff. Such is the case with the Serpent Hashira, Obanai, with one cosplayer bringing the swordsman with an affinity for snakes to life.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has mostly been focused on the Swordsmith Village, as Tanjiro has been teaming up with Mitsuri the Love Hashira, Mucihiro the Mist Hashira, and the would-be Hashira known as Genya. Unfortunately for Tanjiro and Nezuko, some of their strongest allies are still healing from their injuries they received fighting as a part of the Entertainment District Arc in Inosuke and Zenitsu. Should all the main characters one day become Hashira themselves, we could see Rengoku becoming the new Flame Hashira to replace the deceased Rengoku, Inosuke taking on the mantle of the Beast Hashira, and Zenitsu claiming the title of the Lightning Hashira.

Serpent Slayer

While we have yet to fully see the Serpent Hashira's abilities on display, he did make a surprise appearance at the tail-end of season 2. Witnessing the fallout of the Entertainment District brawl, Obanai Iguro appeared before Tengen the Sound Hashira, attempting to talk him out of completely retiring from the Demon Slayer Corps as a result of his injuries. Rest assured, Obanai will manage to show off his stuff in the future of Demon Slayer's anime series.

Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed for a fourth season, but it would seem inevitable at this point considering just how popular the shonen series has become. Considering the manga already came to an end years ago, it has yet to be seen how many additional anime seasons and/or movies will be produced by Ufotable before Tanjiro's story reaches its conclusion. Considering Demon Slayer: Mugen Train remains the number one anime film of all time, the shonen series returning to the silver screen seems inevitable.

