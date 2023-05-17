Demon Slayer Reveals the Trick Behind Hantengu's Power

Demon Slayer Season 3 has been working its way through intense fights against two new members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and the newest episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has revealed the secret trick behind Hantengu's power. When Hantengu was first revealed as the Upper Four, the demon was remarkably different from the others. Seemed to be fearful despite the inherent power that comes from such a position in Muzan's ranks, it wasn't until the demon started fighting against Tanjiro that fans of the anime got to see what a true danger Hantengu really is.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc previously revealed that cutting off Hantengu's heads only branched out with four clones that represented different emotions. Each of these demons appears to have an Upper Rank's power all of their own, but Tanjiro discovered that defeating the four of them didn't defeat the demon at all. But the newest episode of the Demon Slayer anime explained why as there's a pretty hilarious trick to Hantengu's abilities. He's actually been shrunk down and hiding this entire time.

Hantengu running but i put the appropriate music over it pic.twitter.com/hS60gLjHsx — The 無 in 無一郎 (@yoitslazi) May 14, 2023

Demon Slayer: What Is Hantengu's Power?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 sees Tanjiro discover that there was something odd about defeating the four Emotion Demons. When the smell of the sulfur from the hot springs dissipates, Tanjiro discovers there's actually a secret fifth smell hidden among the others. While Genya and Nezuko hold off the Emotion Demons, Tanjiro chases down the smell until he finds that the original Hantengu had shrunken himself down and was running around in fear while waiting for the Emotions to kill all of the demon slayers. Tanjiro is unable to keep track of the little running demon, however.

Then asking Genya for help while he and Nezuko kept the others at bay, it becomes a tense chase after Hantengu as the Emotions are trying to take down the tiny demon. Even when Genya makes contact, he's unable to cut off Hantengu's head. It's proving that there's still much more to the demon than previously seen, and he's likely got even more tricks up his sleeve.

But how are you liking the fight against Hantengu in the Demon Slayer anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!