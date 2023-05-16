Demon Slayer Explains Why Genya Wants to Be a Hashira

The third season of Demon Slayer might have Inosuke and Zenitsu sitting on the sidelines, but Tanjiro has been given some serious backup as he fights against the Upper Moons in the Swordsmtih Village. Joined by both the Mist and Love Hashiras, the shonen protagonist also received a helping hand from his stern and hot-tempered "friend", Genya. With the latest episode diving into Genya's past, fans get a better understanding of just why the shot-gun touting demon slayer is aiming to become a Hashira.

One of the biggest reveals when it comes to Genya in this latest storyline is that he appears to have the powers of a demon backing him up, as Tanjiro was shocked to see the hot-headed monster fighter sporting fangs. Luckily, Genya's hidden power has been a godsend for both himself and Tanjiro in Demon Slayer Season 3 as the Upper Moon Hantengu has the ability to create powerful doppelgangers based on his four emotions. Taking more than a little damage, Genya finds himself struggling with his present and his past as it would seem that his dream of becoming Hashira might become impossible, especially as he might not survive this latest encounter.

Why Does Genya Want To Be A Hashira

As is the case with many of the heroes of Demon Slayer, Genya's past isn't a happy one. In Genya's earlier days, his father would abuse himself, his mother, and his siblings. Luckily, Genya and his siblings were able to find some level of peace, but the peace was shattered in one of the most terrible ways possible. When Genya's mother became a demon, she killed most of Genya's siblings, with the demon slayer's brother, Sanemi Shinazugawa forced to deliver a killing blow.

The reason why Genya wants to become a Hashira is to apologize to his brother, who is currently the Wind Hashira. When Sanemi killed their mother, Genya called him a murderer, not realizing what had actually transpired. Believing that the only way to get a face-to-face with his brother, the demonic demon slayer is aiming to be a Hashira himself and thinks that killing Hantengu is his best shot.

