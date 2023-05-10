Demon Slayer Season 3 Tackles the Mist Hashira's Most Iconic Line

Demon Slayer Season 3 has revealed the Mist Hahsira's most iconic line – which just so happens to also be one the most vulgar utterances in the entire series (according to fan translations)!

(SPOILERS)

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 5 "Bright Red Sword" saw Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps Hashira still trying to defend the Demon Slayers' Swordsmith Village from an ambush attack by two Upper Rank demons. Muichiro is one of the Hashira on site for the battle; he takes out a fish demon before having to face Upper Rank Five Gyokko, whom he discovers in Kozo's workshed while trying to get a new sword to fight with.

Muichiro once agian defends the Demon Slayer swordsmiths, declaring himself in battle against Gyokko with the now-iconic (and often debated) line from manga chapter 111: "Hey, cut it out F**kface."

Demon Slayer English sub-fans are understandably upset that the line they got wasn't quite as... colorful as the actual translation from the Japanese manga and anime. But hey, that would be quite the line to get past the censors, right?

Does Muichiro Really Say "F*ckface" In Demon Slayer?

(Photo: Ufotable)

To be fair, Demon Slayer's English-language translators have always debated if not debunked this particular translation of the Japanese dialect being used in this moment. According to Viz Media's translation of Demon Slayer manga Chapter 111, Muichiro says "Hey... that's enough, you bastard." Similarly, the translation of Demon Slayer's Season 3 Episode 5 reads as "You'd better knock it off... You piece of crap."

As always, this is the fun of manga/anime and the finer points of translating a foreign language. Fan translations have a strange way of becoming even more "real" and well-known than the actual "official" translations that major manga publishers and anime studios go with. To that point: you have to think that the makers of Demon Slayer's anime knew that this was one of the most hotly-debated lines of the entire series (Reddit makes it pretty clear) and if they didn't go out of the way to distinguish the anime's translation, it's arguably a nice little Easter egg nod to the fans, keeping at least the possibility that Muichiro is talking dirty alive.

Demon Slayer Season 3's Swordsmith Village Arc is currently streaming new episodes weekly, only on Crunchyroll.