Demon Slayer Artists Honor the Rengoku Clan with New Sketches

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans all have a favorite Hashira, but when it comes down to it, Kyojuro is hard to beat. The Flame Hashira is a pivotal figure in the series, and season two proved just how important the Rengoku family is in the slayer world. Now, some new art of the clan has gone live from the anime’s staff, and it is just as heartbreaking as it is adorable.

The piece comes courtesy of a new art book released in Japan from Demon Slayer‘s anime staff. The book, Mugen Train Commemorative Book, features tons of never-before-seen art from the anime’s best artists. It was there several shared their takes on the Rengoku Clan, and it shows the family during happier times.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the first sketch shows Kyojuro has a young kid shortly after his kid brother Senjuro is born. Their father Shinjuro is holding the Flame Hashira we all know and love while Rukia keeps her grip on Senjuro. And of course, the growing family looks lively and joyful in this shot.

A second Demon Slayer sketch shows off the Rengoku brothers, and it will make your heart grow three sizes. Kyojuro is standing behind his brother with their hands joined. It seems the older Rengoku kid is helping Senjuro keep balanced, so it appears Kyojuro has always had his brother’s back. The book showcases the bond in yet another piece of exclusive art, so you’ve got to love the bond these brothers share. Even when Ruka died, Kyojuro never let go of his little brother. Not evenShinjuro’s grief could get between the boys, but as we all know, Kyojuro was ultimately torn from the family by Akaza’s hands.

This art book gives fans a better look at how the Rengoku clan lived before life got in the way, and it is heartbreaking to see. Death, depression, and duty broke the family apart before it could ever get going. So if you were still down about Kyojuro’s death, this new art will have you wondering what could have been if Demon Slayer had gone a little differently.

What do you think of these new Rengoku sketches? Do you think Demon Slayer should shed more light on the family? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.