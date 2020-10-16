Demon Slayer Creator Sends Thanks to Fans in New Fanbook

✖

Demon Slayer has yet to reveal any details about a potential second season for its insanely popular anime, following the release of its first feature-length film in Mugen Train which has pulled in hundreds of millions of dollars since released in Japan last year, and the creator of the Shonen franchise, Koyoharu Gotoge, has some kind words for fans that have helped make the series a success! Though the story of Demon Slayer has come to a close in the pages of its manga, it's clear that there's plenty of material that's left to cultivate for the anime series.

Koyoharu Gotoge, the creator of Demon Slayer, had this to say to fans who have been supporting the creator's work and helped to make it one of the biggest anime franchises in the world today, even taking it so far as to overcome the overall manga sales of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece:

"Hello! I've been working on the manga series for about four years, but no matter how many pages I tried to convert into manga, there just weren't enough. In fact, I had to have many more assistants help me, and I couldn't draw enough in the panels. I'm sorry. I'd like to thank you all for your help and support. Thank you very much every week. I've been working on this book for a few months now, and I'm very happy with the results... I'm really sorry for the unbelievable number of times I've had to do this, and I can't sleep with my head down.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all of you for your hospitality. Thank you very much for your support!"

Though there hasn't been a definitive release date for the Mugen Train film for North America, Western fans are waiting to see the next chapter of Tanjiro and Nezuko as they attempt to avenge the death of their family and eradicate the supernatural threat. Demon Slayer's first movie has taken the world by storm and it leads many to believe that the future of the franchise's anime might be on the silver screen rather than televisions!

