Demon Slayer to Publish Three New One-Shots This Week

✖

Anime fans in North America are waiting for any word about the release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the first movie in the popular anime franchise that has been shattering records since released in Japan last year, but this week will see a release of a new one-shot that gives fans a new way to jump into the world of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps! Though the manga story of Demon Slayer has already come to a close, it's clear that the creator of the franchise, Koyoharu Gotouge, has plenty of stories left to tell!

The new one-shot, which will be released this week, will offer three new stories within the franchise of Demon Slayer, one of which will be titled "Report On Tanjiro's Current Condition" showing fans the current status of the series following the conclusion of the popular Shonen series. Another original story will be titled "Breaking! Hell Demon Report - Crossing The Far Shore" which will dive into the demon world to show us some of the terrifying threats presented during the story of the Demon Slayer Corps. Finally, the final story will actually follow the creator of Demon Slayer, documenting some of the stories that took place as Gotouge created the original story that has taken the world by storm!

(Photo: Ufotable & Shueisha)

The second season of Demon Slayer's television series has yet to be confirmed, with the production studio responsible Ufotable tight-lipped as to when, or even if, fans will see Tanjiro and his demon slaying friends make a return to the small screen. With Mugen Train already pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit before even hitting North American theaters, it's unclear as to whether the future of the series will be in movies or television or both!

On the manga side of things, the creator of Demon Slayer has also been tight-lipped regarding any potential sequels or spin-off stories for the adventures of Tanjiro, but considering just how popular the Shonen series has become, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the franchise made some return down the line!

Will you be reading these new stories from the Demon Slayer universe? Do you think we'll get an eventual sequel to the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!

Via ANN