Demon Slayer's Entertainment District Arc is Coming to Netflix

Demon Slayer is set to return this anime spring season, with the fan community marking the Swordsmith Village Arc as one of the biggest storylines in the medium arriving this month. As season two saw Tanjiro and his friends in the Demon Slayer Corps mourning the loss of the Flame Hashira, Rengoku, the Entertainment District Arc gave them a new powerful ally, along with some terrifying new opponents. Now, Netflix has announced that the second half of season two will be arriving on the streaming service for those who might have missed it.

The Entertainment District Arc introduced anime fans to Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, and his three ninja wives as the Demon Slayer Corps members attempted to take down the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki. While Tengen was one of the strongest allies that Tanjiro and his friends had fought alongside to date, the Sound Hashira found himself losing an eye and an arm in his fight against the eldest demon sibling. Demon Slayer Season 3 has already premiered its first episode as a part of the recent theatrical release, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, but the television series will return on April 9th on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

Demon Slayer's Netflix Return

On Netflix currently, anime fans can watch the first season of Demon Slayer's anime adaptation, as well as the first seven episodes of season 2 that constitute the Mugen Train Arc. To this day, the Mugen Train movie remains the most successful anime film of all time, reeling in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office thanks to its global release. Fans can expect the Entertainment District Arc to arrive on Netflix next month on May 1st.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc is coming to Netflix on May 1st!



✨More: https://t.co/JNT7SjQVIG pic.twitter.com/EAprNdBkvs — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) April 1, 2023

The first episode of Demon Slayer's third season not only gives us an idea of how Tanjiro and his friends are healing from the fight in the Entertainment District but anime fans are also introduced to some of the demon lord Muzan's strongest followers. While the young Demon Slayer Corps members have seen their fair share of tough battles over the first two seasons, the new supernatural threats will dwarf what had come before. With the Flame and Sound Hashiras out of the game, Tanjiro is going to need some help from the Love and Mist Hashiras.

