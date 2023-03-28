Demon Slayer's Top Star Is Still Stunned By the Anime's Reach

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the biggest series in anime, and its reach knows few bounds. From Japan to the United States, the shonen series is a hit thanks to its heartfelt plot. Of course, the story is brought to life by a crew of talented actors, and few of them can touch Tanjiro's own. Natsuki Hanae has overseen the Sun Breathing heir since the Demon Slayer anime began, and he admits the show's fandom still takes him by surprise.

After all, Demon Slayer has become a global force. The shonen ranks high on must-watch lists wherever it streams. Recently, Hanae experienced this firsthand as he went on a global tour to promote Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village's debut, and during an appearance at Anime Japan, the star said his time in Mexico took him aback.

After all, Hanae was greeted by thousands of fans in Mexico City when he headed there to promote Demon Slayer. It is rare for Japanese voice actors to visit Mexico, so when they do, Hanae said anime fans will come out in droves. The sheer amount of people who came out in support of Hanae left him stunned. He even tried to sign autographs for everyone who came to his event, but in the end, Hanae had to resort to fist bumps when his hand began cramping.

Obviously, Hanae's work in Demon Slayer is beloved the world over, and Mexico made its love for Demon Slayer obvious this year. If you did not hear, the country's box office put Demon Slayer's movie first upon its opening. The anime flick beat out big blockbusters like Scream 6 at the Mexican box office, and the market embraced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train with just as much enthusiasm.

Soon, Mexico and other countries across the globe will be treated to more Demon Slayer. The anime is slated to drop season 3 in a matter of days. Demon Slayer will bring its season 3 simulcast to Crunchyroll as always for fans stateside. So if you need to catch up on the series, Demon Slayer seasons 1 and 2 are streaming in full right now! Netflix is also streaming Demon Slayer in the United States, but the second half of season 2 has yet to be added to the catalog.

Are you surprised by how big Demon Slayer has become internationally? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN