Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Movie Slays Scream 6 at Box Office

It looks like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba just beat Ghost Face at their own game. After all, the anime faced the horror icon this past weekend at the international box office. Following its debut in Japan and the United States, the newest Demon Slayer movie debuted in Mexico, and it beat Scream 6 at their opening weekend.

According to the figures, Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village opened at the top of the domestic box office in Mexico. The movie earned $3.4 million USD in its opening weekend. As for Scream 6, the movie opened in Mexico to just over $2 million USD.

As for the anime movie's global box office, Demon Slayer has done well for itself. The Demon Slayer film opened at number one in Japan last month, and it went on to chart high upon its release in the United Kingdom and the United States. In fact, the stateside box office brought more than $10 million USD to Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village upon opening, and reviews for the compilation film have been positive.

Of course, Scream 6 has also done rather well for itself since hitting theaters. The sequel broke Scream records as the new movie grossed over $67 million USD globally upon opening. The U.S. domestic box office contributed $44.5 million of that total, so it is safe to say Ghost Face is doing fine despite losing to Tanjiro in Mexico. If the serial killer had faced off with Zenitsu, well – Ghost Face might have won. We're positive the Thunder Breathing prodigy would forfeit against the Scream legend, but alas, it was Tanjiro that met Ghost Face at the box office.

If you have not been able to check out the new Demon Slayer movie, no worries! The compilation film will share its new content This April. After all, Demon Slayer season 3 is slated to debut next month, and its first episode was the only new footage included in Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village. For those needing to brush up on their Demon Slayer history, seasons one and two are streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. And of course, Scream 6 will be in theaters for the next few weeks if you'd like to see Ghost Face in action.

Have you checked out either of these movies in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.