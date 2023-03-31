Demon Slayer Season 3 Will Hit Crunchyroll Next Month

Of the many classic anime franchises set to release new seasons in this spring anime season, perhaps none are as highly anticipated as Demon Slayer's third season. Set to place Tanjiro and his young comrades on a course to the Swordsmith Village Arc, the highest followers of the demon lord Muzan are finally preparing to enter the fray. Luckily, fans in North America and the world over will have the opportunity to stream the series on Crunchyroll with the streaming service unveiling a release date for the Ufotable series next month.

The first episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 has already aired thanks to the recent theatrical release, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village. The Demon Slayer anime has helped the manga sell many copies, to the point where Koyoharo Gotoge's shonen series has often outpaced One Piece in the sales department. While the story of the manga ended years ago, the anime is still playing catch-up as anime fans continue to debate how many additional television seasons and/or movies the franchise will spawn to continue following Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Crunchyroll Debut

According to a new press release, Demon Slayer Season 3 is set to arrive on Crunchyroll on Sunday, April 9th. The episodes will then drop weekly as Tanjiro and his friends find themselves facing new threats, but joined by two Hashira that will give them a much-needed assist in the fight against Muzan. Following the tragic events of both the Mugen Train and the Entertainment District, Tanjiro and company won't have much time to rest.

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the upcoming season, which will see the fallout from Tanjiro and company's rough battle during the Entertainment District Arc of season 2, "And the story makes its way to a new location. Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

Is Demon Slayer Season 3 you're most anticipated anime return of this spring season? Did you catch the first episode of the third season in theaters? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.

Via Press Release