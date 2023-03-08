Demon Slayer: What We Learned From the Swordsmith Village Movie

Warning! Massive spoilers for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc to follow! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- is currently working its way through theaters around the world as part of a special event for Season 3. Demon Slayer's big premiere is coming later this Spring, so here's a breakdown of what we learned from the new movie! First off, it's gotten some pretty big negative reactions from fans who went in without the prior knowledge that this new theatrical release is actually just three episodes of the TV anime amped up for a screening in theaters.

Featuring the final two episodes of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, the real heart of the anime's newest theatrical event is the premiere episode for Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc. The Season 3 premiere kicks off the next major arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga, and while the premiere ends on a massive cliffhanger, there are some major things to look forward to when the anime kicks off the full run for its new season later this year.

(Photo: ufotable)

What Happens in Demon Slayer's Swordsmith Village Arc?

For those who love Demon Slayer, 2023 is going to be a great year. The first episode of the Swordsmith Village arc picks up some time after the events of the Entertainment District Arc. Tanjiro and the others returned to the Butterfly Mansion to recover, and have been split up into their own solo missions. Once Tanjiro wakes up and recovers enough to travel, he goes to the Swordsmith Village when he finds out that Hotaro Haganezuka refuses to make him another because Tanjiro's blades keep breaking.

It's a village hidden to even many of those in the Demon Slayer Corps, and once Tanjiro arrives he finds that the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, has gone there as well to get some adjustments made to her own blade. He also stumbles on Genya Shinazugawa (the Wind Hashira's brother), who has come to the village as well. This first episode has yet to reveal why he's there, but makes sure to note that he's not eating any of the food he's been offered by the swordsmiths.

Another detail Tanjiro notices is that the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, has come to the village as well but he can't figure out as to why. On the outside of the village, Muzan Kibutsuji summons the remaining five members of the Upper Ranks to update them on the fact that Gyutaro was defeated, Angered over this loss and the fact that his experiments are slowing down, he wants them all to move much faster in acquiring the Blue Spider Lily.

It's revealed that there's an animosity between the third rank, Akaza, and the second rank, Doma. All the while, Gyokko (the fifth rank) reveals he's found a lead. Muzan then tasks him with confirming this lead with the fourth rank, Hantengu, and their meeting ends. But the biggest reveal of all of this is the number one rank, Kokushibo, who looks a lot like the swordsman we've seen touted as someone with great skill (and taught the Hinokami Kagura to Tanjiro's father).

But as the premiere comes to an end, Tanjiro sees someone who looks just like Kokushibo from behind and that leaves it off on a huge cliffhanger for the rest of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc! For fans of the anime, Demon Slayer has some huge plans when it kicks off Season 3 on April 9th! But what are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!