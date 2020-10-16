Demon Slayer's Fandom Has One Family Feeling Very Old

✖

Demon Slayer has clearly become one of, if not the, premiere Shonen anime franchises in the world today, and one recent family encounter proves that a new generation of anime fans have definitely moved their "allegiances" as one family shares a hilarious anime mix-up via social media! Shonen anime has been one of the biggest parts of the medium for some time, giving us big time series such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and countless more but the times continue to change and it seems that the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko have definitely earned top billing!

Recently, the first feature length film for Demon Slayer, Mugen Train, has been shattering records since being released in Japanese theaters around ten days ago, pulling in millions of dollars over its short tenure on the big screen. With the film acting as the next chapter of the Demon Slayer epic, adapting one of the biggest story lines of the manga that takes place following the first season of the television series, fans are highly anticipating the confirmation of the second season of the series that has given us Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their idiosyncratic demon hunting friends! The film is set to release in North America next year, though a confirmed release date has yet to be unveiled.

Twitter User Rainbo Kuto shared this hilarious tale that shows the differences between anime generations, with fans of the current age tending to steer closer to the demon hunting world of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the rest of their friends as they attempt to free the world of the demonic scourge:

"at my cousin's sports day, I saw a kid running with their arms spread, and when the kid's mom said "is that arale-chan?" I said "Isn't it Naruto?" and my cousin said "It's Nezuko!!" and now I'm really feeling the gaps between generations" https://t.co/S8IGuEuu2l — lonely grass? (@rainbokuto) October 25, 2020

Demon Slayer was first released on the Japanese publication of Weekly Shonen Jump, hence being labeled as a "Shonen series" and has since been able to do the impossible in "dethroning" the pirate saga of One Piece from the top of the heap when it comes to the highest selling manga franchise!

