Demon Slayer: What Fans Are Saying About Its First Movie

It is difficult to overstate the importance of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The anime made its debut just over a year ago, and it remains one of the top-sellers in the industry. From its anime to manga, all eyes are on the Tanjiro these days, and his big-screen debut has earned massive attention. In fact, Demon Slayer's first movie has shattered box office records, and fans say the film has outdone their wildest expectations.

Sadly, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is only screening in Japan right now, but reviews are beginning to trickle out about the film. Fans are sharing the impressions of the film, and YourAnimeGuy shared a few reactions from Japanese netizens with fans.

(Photo: ufotable)

"I cried so much that I cried myself to death. Even after reading the original story so many times, if I hadn't known about it beforehand, my tear ducts would have been broken. They would have been irreparable. I got to see a lot of my Rengoku! He was strong and cool," one fan gushed after checking out the film.

Another added, "It was great from the beginning to the end. The visuals and the cast's acting, and the unusual excitement at the end was amazing."

A few parents also shared their reviews as one from Japan said they took their six-year-old to the event. "We laughed and cried when we watched it," they said. "It was a weekday morning, but I was surprised to see the theater was packed with people. My six-year-o0ld couldn't stop gushing for awhile after it was over. I want to see the movie again."

Clearly, the reception to Demon Slayer's film has been positive, and you only have to check out its box office to tell. Mugen Train has shattered records by becoming Japan's highest-grossing opening and opening weekend. The film earned a shocking $43 million USD in its first three days, a total that outperforms Tenant and New Mutants. And with a long life left to go, Demon Slayer could just nab title of highest-grossing anime film period.

