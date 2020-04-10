Demon Slayer’s Latest Trailer Has Fans Even More Excited for the New Movie

Koyoharu Gotoge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s anime was one of the biggest hits of last year, and it ended its first season run with the surprise announcement that it would be branching out to a feature film for the next arc in the series rather than a second season as many fans had expected. Footage for the film has been scarce outside of a brief trailer released some time ago, but now that the new film has been set for a Fall theatrical release in Japan we’ve gotten a brand new trailer full of tons of new footage.

As the second trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Train, now scheduled for a release October 26th in Japan, there were a ton more scenes and bits of footage to break down in such a packed trailer. With our first real look at the story for the upcoming arc, fans are even more excited to see how it all plays out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now that this second trailer for the upcoming movie teases the Flame Hashira Rengoku’s tag team with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu to look into a mysterious train where 40 people have mysteriously disappeared, fans are even more anxious to see what’s next to come. Couple that with the gorgeousness fans have already come to expect, and the hype is through the roof!

“No One is Prepared”

No one is prepared for this movie. It will have you shook and in tears. Definitely one of the best Demon Slayer arcs in the series. pic.twitter.com/ncWTIREHUH — Prideful Sin 🅙 (@PridefuISin) April 10, 2020

Ahh, Memories

Seeing the new PV for the #DemonSlayer movie makes me think back to this little gem😂😂. pic.twitter.com/qSvbhYyji8 — Chris Grey (@SaigoGetsuga) April 10, 2020

This Movie’s Already Looking Great!

Delicious!

My exact reaction to the demon slayer movie trailer pic.twitter.com/EqMVULlB3o — Kailin Reddy 🍜 (@ZenMasterKai) April 10, 2020

HIM

THE NEW TRAILER FOR THE DEMON SLAYER MOVIE DROPPED AND IM NOT READY IM GONNA CRY LOOK AT HIMMMMMM pic.twitter.com/1CNARY5riK — 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐦 ♡ (@ghostlymark) April 10, 2020

The Goodest Boy

rengoku such a good boy i had to draw him, im excited for the #demonslayer movie !!!! pic.twitter.com/CLDzYc3SKB — rei ( レイ ) (@nishinoyacult) April 10, 2020

“As William Shakespeare Once Said”

THAT DEMON SLAYER TRAILER WE pic.twitter.com/8XRJXCn4Pp — 𝓕𝓸𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓱 𝓝𝓲𝓰𝓰𝓮𝓻🗡 (@doramilagay) April 10, 2020

Nezuko Looking Too Cute Already