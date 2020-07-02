Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Creator Shares Final Farewell to Manga

It has been several years since Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba got started, but the manga came to an end earlier this year. Only a few weeks have passed since the final chapter went live, and fans around the world are already missing Tanijiro something fierce. Still, there are few people who miss the series more than Koyoharu Gotouge as the author created the hit series years back. Now, she has a final message to share with fans on the manga, and Gotogue has got fans in their feelings thanks to the note.

The message was shared in the final volume of Demon Slayer that hit shelves in Japan just recently. Volume 21 contains a lengthy author's note from the creator that sees her thank fans for their support while also exposing some of the series' behind-the-scenes struggles.

"Thank you for your hard work. I'm Gotouge. We've entered 2020. To see some news that can make us feel downhearted and also there's the ongoing situation of being unable to go outside, but how have you been," the author asked, giving fans a light checkup in light of the ongoing pandemic.

"Ever since the start of my serialization, there have been no days without trouble. Every day my heart has worn out but I've held out by using reinforcements like duct tape. I'm sure all of you readers would also feel the same way every day."

It seems like Gotouge had plenty of hurdles while working on Demon Slayer. From its first page to its final chapter, the manga was a labor undoubtedly, but it was created out of love. Now, that story has come to an end, and fans have to come to terms with the time-bending finale.

Have you caught up with Demon Slayer all the way? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

