The Biggest Anime That Are About To End (Or Have Just Ended)

A number of anime franchises are reaching the end of their road, if not having recently finished their journey this year in 2020, and we decided to take a stroll through some of the big properties that are either marching towards its end or have recently wrapped its story! With many Shonen series having wrapped, there certainly is going to be an opportunity for a number of new anime properties to run within the "power vacuum" and hopefully find audiences that reach the same heights as One Piece and Demon Slayer throughout the past few years. What anime finale hit you the hardest? What new anime do you think will take the reins as the biggest property within the medium? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and franchises coming to an end! (Photo: Aniplex)

The Promised Neverland (Photo: CloverWorks) The Promised Neverland is the most recent anime franchise to have reached its end, bringing to a close the adventures of Norman, Emma, and Ray. Though the manga story may have ended, there is still a second anime of the series on the horizon, as well as a live action television series from Amazon and a live action movie in the works. While the franchise's story might have ended, it's clear that the property has a big future ahead of it across numerous mediums. prevnext

Food Wars! (Photo: J.C. Staff) Food Wars! manga came to an end already, but the anime is currently running through its final season when it comes to the adaptation. Though the series was delayed thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic, the franchise is already hinting at the final season's return with a new promotional video that hints at what the finale has in store for our favorite aspiring chefs! prevnext

Attack On Titan (Photo: Wit Studio) The Attack On Titan's manga is about to wrap the story of the war between Marley and Eldia, with the creator hinting that only a few more chapters remain, and the final season by Studio MAPPA is also set to be released in the coming months. Though the final anime season might be delayed as a result of coronavirus pandemic, the first trailer has shown off that the finale will be adapting the hard hitting action and dark story that is close to ending in the manga. prevnext

Demon Slayer (Photo: Ufotable) The manga for Demon Slayer has already ended, but the anime is barely in its infancy as the first season ended last year and the series is about to receive its first feature length film. With the manga giving us solid endings for Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the protagonists who were a part of the demon slayer corps, the series did show us what could be a potential next generation of monster fighters that could continue the franchise down the line. Though we have no clue when the anime would come to an end, we have to imagine its popularity will give it a few more seasons from Ufotable. prevnext