Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Box Set Drops to Lowest Price Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is thriving these days, and manga readers better listen up if they want to score one of the series' best deals to date. Last fall, Viz Media put out an official box set of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. And now, the impressive collection is on sale for its lowest price yet!

Walmart and Amazon took the plunge today as it dropped its pricing on the Demon Slayer complete box set. As you can see here, the massive collection is just over $130 USD as opposed to its hefty $200 price tag. The bundle is available for free Prime shipping if you buy through Amazon and qualifies for free shipping from Walmart as well.

For those curious about this box set, it launched ahead of the winter holidays last year, and it collects all 23 volumes of Demon Slayer. The collection comes complete with an exclusive booklet filled with art from Gotouge and a double-sided poster. So if you're dying to binge the manga ahead of Demon Slayer season three, well – this deal won't last. It isn't often manga box sets get discounted, and this is a pretty deep one to take advantage of!

For those on the fence about Demon Slayer, you can find its official synopsis below. Gotouge completed the hit series in May 2020, and the manga has broken all sorts of sales records worldwide.

"In Taisho-era Japan, kindhearted Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.:

Do you plan on nabbing this box set any time soon? Or are you sticking to the Demon Slayer anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.