Demon Slayer Creator to Release New Rengoku Prequel

Demon Slayer is set to hit cinemas for the first time starting this October in Japan, in Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and while a North America release date has yet to be confirmed, the creator of the franchise is promising a prequel story for the movie that will focus on newcomer from the demon slayer corp in Rengoku! Releasing around 4.5 million copies of the manga prequel, Japanese fans will have the opportunity to learn more about this flame wielding swordsman who will be an instrumental part in the franchise's first movie, hopping a ride on the demon train himself!

Rengoku did make an appearance in the first season of the anime of Demon Slayer, having entered the scene alongside "The Hashira" who make up the strongest members of the demon slayer corps. Needless to say, his role in the franchise will be expanded exponentially with the upcoming film, that will see Tanjiro and the other members of his wandering band of idiosyncratic swordsmen. While we aren't sure what the story revolving around Rengoku will be at this point, considering that the series' creator Koyoharu Gotoge will personally be penning this brand new prequel story that will arrive in Japanese theaters alongside the film.

(Photo: Ufotable)

Rengoku Volume 0 will be telling the story of Rengoku's first mission as a demon slayer, surely maintaining the hard hitting action we've seen from Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other characters of Demon Slayer in the first season that has helped propel this Shonen series to the new heights!

Demon Slayer's first season landed last year, helping the Shonen franchise become easily one of the most popular anime series in the world today. Managing to sell one hundred million copies of its manga over the course of the franchise's history, it's clear that the work of Koyoharu Gotoge has resonated strongly among fans. Though the story of the series has come to an end, it is entirely possible that we could receive more side stories, and a potential sequel, that continue to revisit this popular world.

The second season of Demon Slayer has yet to be confirmed from the animation studio responsible for the popular series in Ufotable, but considering how popular the franchise has been, we wouldn't be surprised to get confirmation sooner rather than later!

