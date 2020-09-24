Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Becomes 8th Jump Manga to Sell 100 Million Copies

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is insanely popular, and you only have to look at its manga accolades to see how true that is. Following its debut several years ago, Koyoharu Gotouge's story has become popular the world over. Its anime debut skyrocketed Demon Slayer's success to untold levels, and that has never been more true now that the manga has 100 million copies in circulation.

Yes, you did read that right. There are 100 million copies of Demon Slayer circulating the world over. Shueisha confirmed the new number today ahead of a new volume release, and the publisher said the total includes both digital and physical copies.

As reported, Demon Slayer is now the eight manga under Shonen Jump to earn this accolade. The manga joins other series like Kochikame, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Slam Dunk, Dragon Ball, Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece. All of these titles have at least 100 million copies in circulation but don't confuse that for sales. If we are talking sales, Demon Slayer is still doing very well, but no series comes close to beating One Piece's all-time record.

This update will make fans please as they are happy to hear about Demon Slayer's success. The manga came to an end earlier this year as Gotouge wrapped its story. The finale took fans by storm this May, and it has continued to sell like crazy even after the fact. Plenty of readers weren't able to get their hands on the manga's final volume due to demand, and Demon Slayer remains a top seller even months after its finale.

As you can imagine, a great many fans are wanting to get in on the manga before the anime's movie debuts. In fact, the Infinity Train film will come with its own manga prequel focusing on Rengoku, so fans can expect even more goodies from Gotouge soon. And if netizens are very lucky, a second season will be announced shortly after this first Demon Slayer film debuts next month.

HT - ANN