Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hits Yet Another Sales Milestone

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have come to an end a couple of months ago, but the series is still hitting all sorts of new sales milestones with each new volume of the series released in Japan. Volume 21 of the series hit stores only a few days ago, and Oricon News has reported that both limited and standard releases of the series have sold a combined total of over two million copies since it first released on July 3rd. With the sales of this latest volume, Oricon now totals the entire sales figures for the series at 71.618 million copies in Japan alone.

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Volume 21 is also listed as the Number 1 and Number 2 spots on Oricon's top selling charts for the June 29th-July 5th week. The physical standard edition of the volume sold 1,191,086 with the physical limited edition release selling 850,091, so the final total for these three days is already $2,041,177.

With the release of this latest volume in Japan, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba currently has 80 million copies in circulation overall when accounting for physical and digital releases. This is a major milestone for the series, but it's also another in a strong line of recent releases for the franchise. The last three volumes of the series have each sold in the millions, but this has to be the fastest yet.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Although Koyoharu Gotouge officially brought the series to an end, it hasn't stopped old and new fans from jumping on the latest releases in Japan. These numbers also don't account for its worldwide successes, and these numbers are likely going to continue the more the franchise branches out beyond the original ending of the manga with its upcoming feature film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train, and potentially future seasons of the anime series. But what do you think?

What do you think of this latest sales milestone for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Do you think this success is going to continue the closer it gets to its final volume releases? Do you think there's going to be even more success after the release of the feature film and maybe even more anime seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Oricon News

