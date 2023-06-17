Demon Slayer Live Action Show Coming to North America

Demon Slayer's third season is preparing to end as the Swordsmith Village Arc sees Tanjiro alongside the Love and Mist Hashira to fight some of the strongest followers of the demon lord Muzan. While a fourth season for the runaway hit has already been confirmed, a release date remains a mystery for shonen fans following the story of the Demon Slayer Corps. Luckily, Fathom Events is teaming up with the animation studio for a special live event that will make its way to theaters in the West.

The upcoming event, titled the "Kimetsu Festival", will see several of the stars of the animated adaptation taking to the stage to bring life to their roles once again. The voice actors in attendance include Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kito (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke), Katsuyuki Konishi (Tengen the Sound Hashira), and Satoshi Hino (Rengoku the Flame Hashira). The live performance will be covering both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs, so those looking to relive the biggest battles of the second season are in for a treat.

Demon Slayer Live

The event will take place through Fathom Events for one night only on July 18th, seeing the actors responsible for the series performing in front of the animation from Ufotable. Demon Slayer On Stage will also feature the actors wearing attire that is well-suited for their respective characters. If you want to check out snippets from the upcoming performance, you can watch the trailer below.

Here's how Fathom Events describes the upcoming Demon Slayer event coming to theaters in North America, "Kimetsu Festival is a special stage program celebrating the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The stage program is a live capture and features cast members who bring the series' world to life, as they perform an exclusive live reading of an original story and a special live dubbing performance."

Demon Slayer's third season finale will be an installment with a longer run time than the installments that came before in this recent season. While one of the top-tier demons has been taken out thanks to the Mist Hashira, the stronger of the two, Hantengu, still remains a serious threat. Thanks to the injuries the Mist Hashira received from Gyokko, it's unclear if all hands will be on deck in taking on the Upper Moon 4 for the season finale.

What are your predictions for Demon Slayer's third season finale? Will you be attending this live event next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.