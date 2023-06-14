Demon Slayer Releases New Synopsis For Season 3 Finale

Demon Slayer's third season is preparing to come to a close, as Tanjiro and company continue to fight against the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu. With the top-tier demon having the ability to release his emotions to damaging effect, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Genya, and Mitsuri have their hands full. The season finale has offered anime fans a synopsis that breaks down what is to come when it comes to the installment that will bring the Swordsmith Village Arc to a close.

While the Mist Hashira has been a big part of this latest season, he has mostly been dealing with the Upper Moon 5 demon known as Gyokko. Holding an affinity for vases, the top lieutenant of Muzan nearly eliminated Muichiro by placing him inside of a watery prison. Luckily, the top swordsman was able to break free and take down Gyokko but found himself passing out thanks to the wounds that were inflicted upon him, calling his presence in the final battle into question.

The demon known as Hantengu initially appeared as a sobbing mess of a villain, releasing four demonic entities that had unique powers based on the emotions they were named from. With the four emotions fusing into one, Tanjiro and his young allies have been struggling against both the Upper Moon 4 and the dragons that have been unleashed thanks to his abilities. The penultimate episode hinted that we might learn more about the villain's back story, which is a trend in the Demon Slayer story so far.

Demon Slayer: Season 3 Finale Synopsis

Here's how Crunchyroll describes the final episode of Demon Slayer's third season, "As Mitsuri holds off Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya use this time to chase after Hantengu's main body. The three manage to find the tree ball that Hantengu is hiding in, but, when they slice it open, they find that it is completely empty. Hantengu makes a run for it again, and Tanjiro and the others continue chasing him. Seeing Hantengu running about, Genya snaps and hurls a tree at him, and Nezuko jumps at him…!"

Demon Slayer Season 4 is already in production, but Ufotable hasn't confirmed when we should expect it to arrive on the small screen. Thanks to the shonen franchise's success on the silver screen, it's hard to argue that the animation studio won't produce another Demon Slayer film before its grand finale. Shockingly enough, Tanjiro's story is much closer than anime fans might think who aren't familiar with the manga.

Demon Slayer's third season finale will air on Sunday, June 18th on Crunchyroll. The title of the episode has also been revealed as "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light".

Via Crunchyroll Press Release