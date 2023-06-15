Demon Slayer's LiSA Releases Theme for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is one of the biggest hits of the summer movie season in 2023. Focusing on the return of Miles Morales and throwing countless Spider-Men his way as he's presented with his biggest challenge to date, the sequel from Sony Animation is hitting theaters all over the world. With the Spider-Verse hitting Japanese theaters this week on Friday, June 16th, the theme song created by Demon Slayer's LiSA has found its way online to listen to at your leisure.

LiSA's theme song for Demon Slayer's first season, "Gurenge", shattered records not just in the anime world, but the music world in general, netting huge numbers of downloads and sales for the shonen series. On top of being a major part of Tanjiro and company's soundtrack, LiSA has also had a hand in major anime franchises such as Sword Art Online, Mobile Suit Gundam, My Hero Academia, the Fate series, and many more. LiSA's new song for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is "REALiZE" and features the singer re-imagined as a part of the animated universe that has given fans scores of Spider-people swinging their way to the silver screen.

LiSA's Spider-Verse

You can listen to LiSA's new Spider-Verse track below, which will be the first song since the release of the artist's sixth album. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has pulled in some serious box office receipts in North America, so it should be interesting to see how the animated movie fares in Japan. Luckily, fans won't have to wait too long for the third film in the series as Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse has been confirmed to hit theaters in March of 2024.

While Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse features hundreds of Spider-Men and Women populating its runtime, there is one Spider-Man that has a Japanese origin that was absent. In 1978, Japan created a Spider-Man live-action series that saw the wall-crawler re-imagined as an "Emissary of Hell" and sporting a giant robot to fight wild threats. Created by Toei initially, this iteration of the web-slinger is one Spider-Man that fans are hoping to see in the upcoming third film.

Via Crunchyroll