Here's Exactly When the Demon Slayer Season 3 Finale Premieres

Demon Slayer Season 3 is coming to an end with its next episode, and Crunchyroll has announced exactly when the final episode of the Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc anime will be making its premiere with the streaming service! Demon Slayer Season 3 has been working through its adaptation of the Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, and the penultimate episode of the season set the stage for the climax of the final fight of the arc. The Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji has joined the fight in full against the Upper Four Hantengu, and things will be coming to an explosive end with an extended 70 minute finale.

Crunchyroll has been streaming every episode of Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc so far, and they of course will be offering the big finale for the season as well. Demon Slayer Season 3's final episode will be premiering with Crunchyroll on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT. With an extended 70 minute episode planned for the big finale, there's all sorts of excitement over what fans could hopefully expect to see when Demon Slayer Season 3 finally comes to an end.

(Photo: ufotable)

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 11 is titled "A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light," and Crunchyroll sets up the Demon Slayer Season 3 finale as such, "As Mitsuri holds off Zohakuten, Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Genya use this time to chase after Hantengu's main body. The three manage to find the tree ball that Hantengu is hiding in, but, when they slice it open, they find that it is completely empty. Hantengu makes a run for it again, and Tanjiro and the others continue chasing him. Seeing Hantengu running about, Genya snaps and hurls a tree at him, and Nezuko jumps at him…!"

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has brought Mitsuri to a whole new level in this fight as she was the second Hashira to unlock a Demon Slayer mark of her own (and third fighter following Tanjiro Kamado), but this is only the beginning of the kinds of major events still left on the docket as the third season comes to an end.

