Demon Slayer Wows with New Colored Spread

Demon Slayer’s popularity at the moment is staggering, with the recently released anime series managing to overtake Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece in terms of overall sales and groundswell when it comes to manga. With the first season of Tanjiro and Nezuko’s adventures having come to an end, fans are waiting with anticipation for the arrival of the first feature length film of the franchise with Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. While the anime may be in a state of flux at the moment as we wait for the inevitable renewal for a second season, which is pretty much a guarantee at this point, the manga continues to move forward and has recently released a brand new color spread showing off the stellar art work that helped the series gain its notoriety.

Without going into any serious spoiler territory for the manga, Tanjiro and Nezuko are still continuing their quest to discover a cure for the latter’s demon influence while simultaneously attempting to bring down as many demons as they can. One of the main selling points of the anime, along with the manga, has been the electric action that is portrayed on both the printed page and in motion thanks to some glorious animation. With the level of quality that the anime had in its first season, we fully expect that the upcoming movie focusing on the Demon Train arc of the manga will follow suit with some stunning scenes.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga has shared this amazing Demon Slayer colored spread that takes us right into the thick of the recent battle that Tanjiro finds himself in, taking on perhaps one of the strongest demons that he’s ever faced during his time as a professional monster killer:

Kimetsu no Yaiba Lead Color Page for Issue #11 (LQ) pic.twitter.com/wftuHpqjZf — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) February 6, 2020

What do you think of this latest amazing energetic manga spread from Demon Slayer? Have you been reading the manga for the latest popular franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and demon slaying!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.