Demon Slayer's Movie Breaks Box Office Record for Weekend Gross

Demon Slayer's first feature length film, which sees Tanjiro and his friends hopping aboard the "Mugen Train" in order to battle against a cadre of supernatural threats, has shattered some expected and unexpected box office records following its opening weekend in Japan! While fans in North America have to wait until next year to see due in part to the coronavirus pandemic having an effect on theaters in the west, it's clear that movie patrons in Japan aren't shy about helping the anime film hit new heights when it comes to the amount of money that it is bringing in!

As the New York Time reports, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has brought in $44 Million USD for its opening weekend, with over 3 million cinema goers travelling to theaters in order to make the movie easily the most profitable film release in Japan's history. Though we doubt that the movie will hit these numbers in North America whenever it is released next year, it just goes to show how the story of Tanjiro has easily become one of the biggest Shonen series that is currently running today! With the series managing to outsell the manga volumes of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, the anime franchise has come a long way in a short amount of time!

The animation studio responsible for the series' first anime season was also the ones behind this first entry into the movie world with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, presenting a new challenge to our demon slayers as they are joined by one of the strongest swordsmen in their world in Rengoku. Though the first season has ended, Mugen Train continues the story of Tanjiro by adapting the story line that took place in the manga, which the anime predominantly uses for its source material.

The second season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, but based on the popularity of the first season and the movie as it rampages through Japan, we would imagine it will only be a matter of time until Ufotable confirms that Tanjiro and company will be making their return to the small screens.

What do you think of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train's box office shattering records?

