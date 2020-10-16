Demon Slayer: When Will Season Two Debut?

✖

Demon Slayer has brought a new generation of fans into the world of anime, and many of them are waiting anxiously for the anime to make a comeback. After its movie went live last fall, few updates were given on the series until this week. It has been confirmed that season two is on the way, but when exactly will Tanjiro take over TV with his new episodes?

Well, there is good and bad news there. The good is that Demon Slayer did announce season two will air in 2021. The bad news is that no release window was given. This means the anime is free to air anytime between now and the new year, but we can make some bets as to when the show will go live.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime Season 2 scheduled to air in 2021. — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 14, 2021

Demon Slayer announced plans for season two in mid-February, so the chances of it pulling a premiere turnaround by April is slim. That means the series will be kept from the spring 2021 line-up. The summer season could float a premiere this July, but fans are more confident in an October premiere. The fall season aligns with Demon Slayer's most recent project as its most debuted in October 2020. So if it wants to stay on schedule, a fall premiere will do nicely.

As for what season two will cover, Demon SlayerDemon Slayer plans to adapt the manga's Entertainment District arc. This story will welcome all-new villains, techniques, and heroes. This arc will directly follow the events of Demon SlayerDemon Slayer's Mugen Train story which was adapted for the big screen. This means you will want to check out the movie before scoping season two out. There are plans to screen Demon Slayer's movie theatrically stateside, but the ongoing spread of COVID-19 has muddled its exact release.

