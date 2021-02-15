Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Season 2's Villain to Life

✖

One cosplay has brought the villain of Demon Slayer's second season to life! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba surprised fans when it announced that a second season is now in the works. Although many fans had suspected the anime franchise would continue considering the success of the first season and Mugen Train feature film, it was not quite set in stone how the anime would continue. But thankfully that worry can be put to bed as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba confirmed a second season of the anime is on the way.

The second season of the series will be taking on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, and this is one of the best received arcs in the series overall. Much of this is due to the new villain at the center of the arc that was teased in the first teaser trailer for the second season, Daki. Now artist @hanasaki_ has brought this new villain to life with some creepy and awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season will be releasing sometime this year, and will be picking up immediately after the events of the Mugen Train arc seen in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Daki is seen in the introductory trailer for the coming arc, and while she's blending in with the women working in this specific district, she takes on a whole new form once she gets in on the fight in full. This is the form that is brought to life through awesome cosplay!

The Entertainment District arc is certainly a great fit for the second season as it continues the trend of teaming Tanjiro and his crew together with one of the members of the Hashira just as the Mugen Train arc teamed them with Kyojuro Rengoku. The Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui will be taking the center stage this time around, and fans will soon see what kinds of wild action the second season brings.

Are you excited for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's second season? What are you hoping to see from Daki in the new season? Which fights are you most looking forward to seeing?