Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Explores Rengoku's Complicated Family

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train explored Kyojuro Rengoku's complicated family story! The film's been making its way around the world and dominating box offices with each new international territory it's been released in since last October, and fans around the world have been fully introduced to the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku. Picking up from the final minutes of the anime's first season, the film sees Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma board a mysterious train to provide back up to Rengoku to complete their newest mission.

Along with this closer look at Kyojuro and his abilities, fans also got to see more of the complicated past for the Rengoku family as a whole. Because while Kyojuro keeps his spirits up with a fiery demeanor, it's soon revealed that he's carrying a dark and heavy burden due to the loss of his mother and a father who's currently fighting what seems to be a bout of depression in the wake of her death.

The main mission of the Mugen Train film sees Kyojuro and the others fall into a deep sleep thanks to the demon Enmu's power. It's through these dreams we get a crucial look into each fighter's deeper personalities, and Kyojuro's dream ends up taking him back to a particular moment of his past. He recalls when he first told his dad about his becoming the official Flame Hashira, but his father pays him no mind.

Telling Kyojuro that it's a meaningless title (and that either he or Kyojuro will amount to greatness), Kyojuro doesn't get the kind of recognition from his father that he was hoping for. He reveals that his father was once a Hashira himself with a bright personality like his, but one day suddenly decided to quit without any explanation. This tears Kyojuro up inside, especially when it comes to his younger brother.

Fearing that his brother is growing up with their father in that state without memories of their mother before her illness, Kyojuro tries to cheer up his younger brother and the two of them begin to cry over their father's current state. But Kyojuro is trying his best to be the positive influence his younger brother needs.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters