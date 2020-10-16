Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Gives Tanjiro a New Mastered Move

✖

Demon Slayer may have one season under its belt, but in that time, the show has made Tanjiro a powerhouse on his own. The star has fully embraced the way of the demon slayer, and his bloodline has given him an unexpected boon. After all, Demon Slayer promised it would master Tanjiro's familial attack, and it delivered by the end of its first movie.

For those who don't know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has gone live in the United States. The movie debuted to a strong start that nearly toppled Mortal Kombat at the domestic box office. The movie has been given plenty of love since its U.S. premiere, and fans are geeking out over its gift to Tanjiro.

(Photo: ufotable)

After all, the demon slayer claims to have mastered the Kamado clan's technique by the end of the film. Tanjiro is shown using the Hinokami Kagura after first debuting it with episode 19. The move was greeted by ecstatic reactions back in the day, so its return in Mugen Train was very welcome.

Of course, Tanjiro still has more work to do when it comes to using the move. The boy admits he has mastered the attack, but he still needs to use it in practice. There is a big difference between unlocking a technique when training versus using it while fighting. Tanjiro will have plenty of time to test the waters with Hinokami Kagura, and Demon Slayer fans are just proud the boy mastered the move.

This new technique makes Tanjiro an even more formidable force than he was by the end of season one. The Kamado move is fabled for a reason, and that is because it turns a huge weakness against the demons ravaging the world. Hinokami Kagura, which is also known as Sun Breathing, replicates the effects of sunlight on demons during battle. That damage paired with the move's unpredictable nature makes it hard to defend against. If Tanjiro can perfect its use in battle, the Demon Slayer Corps will become even more powerful, and it will give the world's demons something to truly fear. And following the events of Mugen Train, you can bet Tanjiro is looking to slay a whole lot of demons in a very short time...!

