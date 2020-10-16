Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Wraps Up with a Heartbreaking Death

✖

Demon Slayer has made its way back to headlines these days, and that is thanks to its first movie. If you did not know, the franchise has brought the film to the United States at last, and it is performing insanely well. Of course, thousands have gone to check out the movie following its debut stateside, and that means they are now mourning the loss of a favorite hero.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train below! Turn around now if you wish to avoid them.

For those who have seen the movie, you will know Demon Slayer crafts an intense story on the big screen. The whole ordeal begins when Tanjiro and his close friends join Kyojuro Rengoku on a mission to explore some mysterious deaths. They are lead to a train that's being targeted by demons, but Tanjiro is able to take down the baddie with help from his friends.

Unfortunately, not all of the demon slayers make it out alive. The situation is turned upside down when a higher-ranking demon known as Akaza shows up. Rengoku is forced to fight the demon alone, and he is dealt a mortal wound. He deals quite a lot of damage to Akaza which forces the demon to flee much to Tanjiro's horror. Rengoku is then able to share his last words with the boy before passing, leaving our lead heroes to mourn the loss of the Flame Hashira.

As you can imagine, the death of Rengoku hit hard, and the Demon Slayer movie handled the death beautifully. Not only was the animation gorgeous but Mark Whitten shined in his portrayal of Rengoku. The character's absence will be felt keenly in season two as Demon Slayer promises to drop new episodes this year. And when Akaza shows up once more, you can bet Tanjiro will finish what his senior started.

If you haven't seen Demon Slayer just yet, you can still find screenings in select theaters this week, so you best check out your local stops. The movie is expected to hit digital this summer while season two is expected to debut later this fall. And as always, the Demon Slayer manga can be found in its entirety online through Viz Media's digital vault.

What did you think of Mugen Train? Did Rengoku's death hit you hard or...?