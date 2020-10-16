Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Offers Major Clue for Tanjiro's Flame Breathing Mastery

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train offered Tanjiro Kamado a major clue as to how he can further master his newly acquired Flame Breathing. The movie picks up right after the events of the first season (and literally only a few minutes after the final episode), and sees Tanjiro take on a new mission aboard a mysterious train together with Nezuko, Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. As teased through the first season's final moments and promotional materials for the film, the major new addition to the crew is the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku.

With Tanjiro breaking through to using Flame Breathing with the Hinokami Kagura in the final major fight of the first season, Tanjiro saw this new meeting as an opportunity to ask Rengoku about his frail father was able to adapt the Hinokami Kagura into an actual Flame Breathing technique (and thus keep up the long endurance for his dance). It's here Tanjiro get another crucial clue for this mastery.

(Photo: ufotable)

Unfortunately when he does first ask Rengoku about this Flame Breathing trick, Rengoku has no idea because he's never heard of the adapted to combat Hinokami Kagura. He offers to take on Tanjiro as a pupil, but reveals that he has not really spent any time looking over the notes from previous Hashira. But the real clue comes later as Tanjiro prepares for his next step.

Through the fight against Enmu, Tanjiro successfully masters how to willfully use the Hinokami Kagura. By tapping into this new kind of elemental breathing, Tanjiro's entire world is opening up. At the end of the film, Rengoku reveals that while he did not look over the previous Hashira's notes -- his father does all the time.

Rengoku's father is revealed to be a retired Hashira (who notably quit without much explanation), so there's a thinly veiled hope from Rengoku that Tanjiro will somehow break through that wall and thus learn more of the secrets behind Flame Breathing. It's teased that through the eras there has always been a swordsman to use Flame and Water Breathing techniques, and this could very well be Tanjiro soon.

But what did you think of the Demon Slayer movie? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here! What did you think of the big debut movie for the anime series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!