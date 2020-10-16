Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Forces Tanjiro to Make a Brutal Sacrifice

✖

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train forced Tanjiro Kamado to make a brutal sacrifice. The debut feature film for the anime franchise is currently taking over theaters around the world, and there's a good reason as it picks up immediately after the final events of the first season. Tackling the titular "Mugen Train" arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series, the movie sees Tanjiro and the others taking on their toughest mission yet. Boarding a mysterious train where tons of people have gone missing, the team soon figures out why when they're ensnared in a trap.

Following the tease from the final episode of the first season, the demon Enmu has been taking over the titular Mugen Train in order to easily put people to sleep and eat them with his Blood Demon Art. When Tanjiro and the others are caught in his spell, Tanjiro must make a brutal sacrifice to wake himself back up. He figures out that he must commit suicide every time he dreams in order to force himself awake.

(Photo: ufotable)

Mugen Train sees Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and even the new addition, Kyojuro Rengoku, put to sleep through Enmu's spell. Coating their train tickets in a strange substance to put them to sleep when there's a hole punched in them, Tanjiro soon finds himself within the dream. He finds himself living with his family (before they were killed at the beginning of the series), and has a hard time breaking out.

Thanks to some outside help from Nezuko, Tanjiro realizes he's in a dream. Desperate to escape, he runs around (and has a tearful farewell with his family) and tries to find the way out. When he doesn't see one, Tanjiro makes the quick and brutal decision to cut his own neck and commit suicide. This works and he wakes up, but it's not the only time he does this.

Every single time, for real, every single time he forces himself awake after getting hit by Enmu's spell, he's cutting his neck and committing suicide in his dream. This happens so often that Tanjiro almost even cuts his neck in the real world when he mistakes it for a dream. Thanks to a quick save from Inosuke he doesn't need to, but this is the kind of resolve he needs if he wants to fight against the even tougher demons coming his way in Season 2.

But what do you think? How did you feel about the Demon Slayer movie? Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now screening in theaters, and you can check out our full review of the film here. Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!