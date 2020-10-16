Demon Slayer Confirms Senjuro's Dub Actor

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has confirmed the voice actor behind Senjuro Rengoku in the English dub release of its new Mugen Train movie! After taking over the box office in Japan for the last several months since it first debuted last Fall, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has begun its rollout in international territories in the next wave of its imminent takeover. The film has recently premiered in North America, and one of the most exciting aspects of this release was the new English dubbed version of the film that screened in theaters as well.

While some members of the English dub cast have been revealed prior to the release of the film due to their involvement in the anime series, the new film has a few characters that made their debut with the Mugen Train arc. This includes Kyojuro Rengoku's younger brother Senjuro, and Cedric Williams (the voice behind Don in The Promised Neverland's dub) has confirmed to fans that he is the voice behind Sengoku!

God is so good! The dub for #DemonSlayer #MugenTrain is finally in theaters everywhere & I’m proud to announce that I’m the English voice of Senjuro Rengoku. Super grateful to be a small part in this epic movie. Thank you @mummynyan & @aniplexUSA for the opportunity!

🙌🏿🙏🏿🙌🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/P1EH9LtCcP — Cedric L Williams (@cedwilliamsjr) April 23, 2021

The rest of the confirmed English dub cast for the Mugen Train film includes Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Mark Whitten as Kyojuro Rengoku, and Landon McDonald as Enmu. Demon Slayer's big movie is now screening in limited theaters in both English subbed and dubbed versions, but the movie has also set its digital release for a debut this Summer.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

Were you able to check out Mugen Train's English dub or sub release? If so, what did you think of it? Let us know all of your thoughts about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's feature film in the comments!