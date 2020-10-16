Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Officially Announces Season 2

At long last, it seems the wait for more Demon Slayer has turned around good news! A brand-new report just went live in Japan that confirms the very best of news for fans. The hit anime has confirmed its second season is being worked on in hopes for a 2021 debut. The second season plans to adapt the manga's Entertainment District arc, and a poster was put out for the season to hype fans.

This big announcement was made in Japan just in time for Valentine's Day. The cast and crew behind Demon Slayer held a live stream event to showcase some of the biggest Demon Slayer goods coming in 2021. As you can imagine, the team had a lot to share about the anime's upcoming console game title, but everything went mad when season two made its debut.

With a second season confirmed, fans are looking forward to seeing how ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer, will handle the pressure. The anime's first season was a runaway hit, and it helped Koyoharu Gotouge's manga skyrocket in sales. Some fans questioned if the success was a fluke, but the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train squashed such an idea. The film is currently the highest-grossing in Japan to date, and it will become the highest-grossing anime film worldwide before the year is out. Tanjiro is something special, so the pressure is on to make season two something spectacular.

