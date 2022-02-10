Demon Slayer Has Shown Us the Upper Moons’ Real Threat

The story of the Entertainment District Arc is about to come to a close and with it, Demon Slayer‘s second season will end as well, though the anime adaptation from Ufotable will give fans an extended episode to wrap up the action-packed tale. In the deadly battle between man and demon, viewers were able to witness the wild power of the Upper Moons, with Gyutaro and Daki being top-tier demons that came ridiculously close to killing the young members of the Demon Slayer Corps in their way.

While Daki was a force in her own right, having the ability to control cloth bands as if she were Marvel’s Doctor Octopus, it was in her brother that the true terror of the demons’ power was explored. Gyutaro didn’t just have a power level far above his sister’s, the fact that the siblings shared the same body meant that Tanjiro and his friends had to think outside the box when it came to defeating the Upper Moons. Realizing that Gyutaro and Daki needed to be decapitated at the same time in order to ensure their defeat, it meant that the member of the Demon Slayer Corps were placed between a rock and a hard place, though they ultimately won the day.

On top of this unique circumstance, Gyutaro could also “lend” body parts to his sister, as Daki showed that she was able to grow a third eye to assist her in her battle against Zenitsu and Inosuke, with Tanjiro needing to lend a hand in her eventual defeat. On top of their demonic abilities, one of the biggest surprises is that even though Tanjiro and his friends nearly died in taking down the demon siblings, these two are the weakest of the Upper Moons, with the likes of Akaza and Muzan being stronger than the Entertainment District pair.

Ufotable has yet to announce how Demon Slayer will continue, with many fans debating whether or not the anime adaptation of the Shonen franchise will return with a movie or if it will dive into a third season that continues Tanjiro and Nezuko’s quest to get revenge for the loss of their family.

What did you think of the final battle of the Entertainment District Arc?