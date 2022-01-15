Demon Slayer Needs to Answer Some Questions About Nezuko’s Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has sparked a curious question about Nezuko Kamado’s new demon transformation with the newest episode of the series! The second season is now heating up as the Entertainment District Arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga kicks off its slate of battles, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode officially brought Nezuko into the battle fully. Except this time, her rage at seeing Tanjiro hurt has pushed her body to new levels and transformed her into a being that can seemingly fight on par with a member of the Upper Rank demons on Muzan’s side.

The major question now exactly is how this is possible for Nezuko. It was previously revealed that even the demons who aren’t on Muzan’s side (like Tamayo) still need blood to survive, but Nezuko only needs to sleep. Because she’s not ingesting humans or blood on a regular basis, and seemingly is sleeping as much as she usually does, what exactly is pushing her body to this new limit? Is her body quickly reaching a level of strength through something else we’re not seeing?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tanjiro seems to be getting stronger too in Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc, but the seeds have been planted given his potential ties to the Sun Breathing Style that has been hinted at over the course of the episodes thus far. If it’s something in his family, then that could apply to Nezuko as well. She’s very much been an odd demon ever since she was first changed, and there’s still so much we don’t know about the years she spent in hibernation while Tanjiro was first learning about Water Breathing.

Because we don’t know about how her body works when she sleeps, this sudden increase in power kind of comes out of nowhere. It’s a purely emotional driven transformation that might have released her true form, (sort of like how Daki became more powerful when reuniting with her obi) and that brings up another question as well. More important that figuring out the source of this power is seeing whether or not it’s a berserk like state that she can control. It’s already vague in terms of how her mind works, so we’ll be seeing whether or not she can snap out of it…or if it’s something she carries forever.

These are questions that have been admittedly answered in the manga, but for fans of the anime, what do you think? How do you feel about Nezuko’s sudden increase in power? What kind of downside do you think it might have as a result? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!