Demon Slayer Reveals Daki’s True Demon Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully unveiled Daki’s true form with a surprise transformation in the newest episode of the series! The second season has now reached the heart of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series, and as teased with the previous episode, this means that the real action of the arc is kicking in with the newest episode as well. The Upper Rank demonic threat Daki officially revealed herself over the course of the last few episodes, but the newest episode of the series took her power to the next level in a surprising way.

Daki was already revealed to be a dangerous opponent through Tanjiro’s first real meeting with the demon before, but the previous episode of the series introduced a part of her that she had separated in order to keep humans alive so she could feed at her leisure. This was brought to an end by Inosuke Hashibira and Tengen Uzui as the previous episode came to an end, but the newest episode of the series took things one step further and brought the pieces of Daki back together for a whole new version of the demon.

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc continues the fight between Daki and Tanjiro, but things quickly take a turn for the worse as its soon revealed that the pieces of scarf that Inosuke and Tengen had carved up flew back to Daki. These pieces forcibly merged back with their former host, and after they enter her body she begins to change. Her black hair begins to change into white, and her skin becomes far more pale with blood infused veins rising throughout her body.

Her look might not have changed too much overall, but her immediate growth in strength is proof positive enough that Daki is a demon to be feared in her true form. She instantly tears through the Yoshiwara District with a single motion, and it’s very clear that Tanjiro now has to fight harder than he ever has before should he actually survive until the fight with Daki comes to an end. He thankfully has some help as seen as the episode comes to an end, but it might not be enough.

