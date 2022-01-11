Demon Slayer Teases Nezuko’s Demonic Power in New Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is setting up the power Nezuko Kamado is truly capable of as she unleashed her full demonic form with the newest cliffhanger of the series! The second season has reached a fever pitch as the Entertainment District arc kicked off the first real battle of the arc (and season) as a whole, and Tanjiro Kamado has been struggling to deal any real damage to the Upper Rank demon Daki. In fact, he had even less success in the newest episode as Daki began to unleash the true power at her disposal in her full demon form.

Tanjiro tried his best to keep up with Daki’s increasing power in the newest episode, but unfortunately it was shown to be nowhere near enough for him to truly face off against completely. As he loses consciousness, thankfully he’s saved at the very last moment by his sister, Nezuko, who not only emerges from her box to face off against Daki, but reaches a feral new kind of transformation that begins to unlock the full kind of “Upper Rank caliber” demonic power that she has at her disposal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/itz_ramone/status/1480231037049491468?s=20

Episode 6 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc comes to an end as Tanjiro begins to lose consciousness after pushing his body to dangerous new levels in order to use the Hinokami Kagura techniques. When that happens, Nezuko appears and she suddenly kicks Daki with an impressive speed. Daki manages to catch her in time before the next attack and completely cuts Nezuko’s body in half. But Nezuko appears shortly after completely regenerated but also fully enraged.

As Daki watches Nezuko reform her body (which is impressive to her given how Nezuko doesn’t eat humans), she notes how Nezuko’s healing and regeneration abilities are of Upper Rank caliber. Nezuko then unleashes a completely new version of herself that suddenly moves too fast for Daki to keep up with and even manages to do some major damage before the episode comes to an end. It’s just a brief glimpse, but seeing what she did combined with the tease that Nezuko rose to “Upper Rank” with this transformation is definitely a juicy tease about what kind of full power she has at her disposal.

But what do you think? Are you curious to see how much stronger this new version of Nezuko is? Do you think it’s a power that Nezuko can actually maintain without losing her grip completely? Will Tanjiro wake up to see his sister in this form? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!