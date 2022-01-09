Demon Slayer Season 2 Debuts Nezuko’s Full Demon Form

Demon Slayer may be all about Tanjiro, but the series isn’t so narrow-minded to ignore its other leads. Zenitsu and Inosuke like to hog the spotlight, but when it comes to the fans, they’d rather Nezuko take over the series any day. After all, the heroine has become a favorite with audiences, and now the anime is thriving as it just gave Nezuko an insane power-up fit for a demon.

The update comes from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba this week as it just released a new episode. It was there fans followed Nezuko and her friends as they took on a new threat. After all, the demon Daki is terrorizing the Entertainment District, and they have made an enemy of mankind. But when Daki gives Nezuko a run for it, the latter responds by surpassing her limits.

https://twitter.com/Youta240_/status/1480232531354173451?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see above, Nezuko has unlocked a new form that manga readers known as her Awakened Form. This ability gives the heroine a makeover as she is lined with vine-like tattoos and veins which lead up to a horn on her forehead. It seems like Nezuko is totally removed from her consciousness in this state as she acts on instincts to fight. So as you can imagine, Daki is taken aback by the shift though excited to shed some more blood.

As Demon Slayer season two moves forwards, fans can expect to learn more about this form, and manga readers already know how it plays into the series. This is far from the only time Nezuko uses her Awakened Form in battle. And as she trains to use her power, Tanjiro’s sister becomes more powerful than anyone ever saw coming.

What do you think about Nezuko’s new power-up? Are you liking her role in Demon Slayer season two so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.