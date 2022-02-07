Demon Slayer Season 2 Shows Off Tengen’s Flashy Ultimate Move: Watch

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has really went all out to show off the power of Tengen Uzui’s Musical Score technique with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime will be ending with its next episode, and that means that we are now in the midst of the final moments in the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings. Gyutaro and Daki had seemingly only gotten stronger with each new episode of the season thus far, but Tanjiro and the others had one final push to try and take them both down with the newest episode of the series.

While the previous episode had left Tengen in quite the bloodied cliffhanger as he was seemingly defeated by Gyutaro and had succumbed to all the poison running through his veins, the newest episode confirmed that he was able to rouse himself up with one last effort against Gyutaro. This time was different, however, as he was able to use his hearing abilities in tandem with Sound Breathing to capture the complete rhythm of the enemy’s techniques. It’s an ability that he dubbed as “Musical Score”. Check it out in action below as spotted by @decimo9times on Twitter:

Episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc reveals that Tengen had used his muscles to force his heart to stop in order to slow down the spread of Gyutaro’s poison. He was confident in this comeback, however, declaring that he had “finished” his Musical Score technique. This takes the heightened hearing we saw him use before, and combines it with his Sound Breathing to lay out the rhythm of the enemy’s attacks. It lays it out to him like a musical score, and thus was able to give Tengen the speed and power to counter Gyutaro’s Blood Demon art.

While Tengen had been struggling against these before, this time Tengen was able to deflect each one and counter with his own attacks. It was doubly impressive considering he only had a single hand available, but also goes to show that this technique was something he had been working on and holding out for this entire time. Now with this in effect, it’s clear that he and the others are now closer to taking down the demons than ever before heading into the finale.

