Demon Slayer Season 2 Cliffhanger Puts Tengen’s Future in the Balance

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba knows how to string fans along with a good cliffhanger. As its second season draws to a close, fans are reeling right now as its latest episode put out another big tease. This time, our new Hashira is in the balance, and fans are waiting on edge to see how this lot turns out.

After all, Demon Slayer made things pretty clear in its last episode. Tengen is a beast in battle, but there is only so much a fighter can do against an Upper Rank demon. While Tanjiro and the others looked to Daki, Tengen was left to fight Gyutaro. At the episode’s end, fans were given an update on that one-on-one fight, and it turns out Tengen lost.

Not only did Tengen lose the fight, but he also lost one of his hands. Gyutaro managed to slice the Hashira in battle and take off the hand holding his sword. The attack left Tengen unconscious and bleeding out on his own. As for Gyutaro, the demon is still on the prowl, and he even got a deadly blow in on Inosuke before the episode turned to its credits.

Obviously, Inosuke will find a way to survive this attack, but Demon Slayer fans are feeling a tad nervous about Tengen. We know the Hashira can die, and even stars like Rengoku can be snuffed out. With his hand missing, fans are not sure how Tengen could continue the fight unless he fights one-handed, and then there is the question of whether he’ll be able to keep his Hashira status should he live. As expected, Tengen’s battle with Gyutaro has changed the Demon Slayer Corps for good, and fans are desperate for Tengen to survive. The flashy Hashira has a whole family to protect, and his loss would cripple fans following Rengoku’s death last arc.

Do you think Tengen can keep up his title with an injury like this? Or will he even make it out of this Upper Rank fight alive?